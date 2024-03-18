Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Flames sign college free agent centre Sam Morton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2024 6:26 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Flames have signed college free agent Sam Morton to a one-year contract.

The deal for the 2024-25 season is US$950,000, the Flames announced Monday.

The 24-year-old from Lafayette, Colo., will join Calgary’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of this season.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Morton was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) player of the year with a conference-leading 24 goals and 10 assists in 37 games for Minnesota State.

Trending Now

His nine power-play goals tied for eighth in NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey.

The six-foot, 185-pound centre compiled a career 47 goals and 42 assists in 144 games for Minnesota State.

More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices