Consumer

Scotia Place name unveiled as work begins on new $800M arena for Calgary Flames

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2024 6:26 pm
3 min read
A rendering of the design of the new Calgary Flames arena that will be named Scotia Place. View image in full screen
A rendering of the design of the new Calgary Flames arena that will be named Scotia Place. Credit: City of Calgary
Construction has begun on the new $800-million arena for the NHL’s Calgary Flames hockey team.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek joined others Monday picking up a chrome shovel to symbolically turn the sod to launch the multi-year process to replace one of the NHL’s oldest arenas.

The new building — to be named Scotia Place — is being built in the shadow of the Saddledome and its iconic saddle-shaped concave roof.

What you need to know about the City of Calgary’s Event Centre agreements

“Today is a big day for Calgary. After a decade of talking, Calgary is breaking ground on a new events centre…a project that promises to become a cornerstone of our sports and entertainment district,” said city councillor Sonya Sharp, the chair of the committee overseeing the project.

“This is a place where dreams will be realized, where champions will be made and our community will come together to celebrate, to be entertained and to enjoy.”

The arena is part of a new $1.2-billion event centre and entertainment district near the city’s downtown.

Bill Johnson, design principal with HOK, describes the hockey setting of the new Calgary Flames arena to dignitaries at a ceremony in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Bill Johnson, design principal with HOK, describes the hockey setting of the new Calgary Flames arena to dignitaries at a ceremony in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 22, 2024. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press

The project plan includes plazas and gathering places, bars, restaurants and retail shops, with the main event centre hosting the NHL team along with other sports, concerts and events.

The facility, with a seating capacity of 18,400, is expected to be completed in 2027. At that time the Saddledome will face the wrecking ball.

In addition to the sod ceremony, new images of the arena were released.

Bill Johnson, design principal with HOK, describes the concert venue setting of the new Calgary Flames arena to dignitaries at a ceremony in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Bill Johnson, design principal with HOK, describes the concert venue setting of the new Calgary Flames arena to dignitaries at a ceremony in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 22, 2024. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press

Bill Johnson, with the design firm HOK, said there was a lot of consultation with Indigenous groups.

“I think the best buildings tell stories and narratives. It was important for us to come up with a story that resonated with this place,” Johnson said.

A striking feature of the building is the central structure with a textured flame motif that emulates a home fire, which is accentuated when it is lit at night.

A rendering of the design of the new Calgary Flames arena that will be named Scotia Place. View image in full screen
A rendering of the design of the new Calgary Flames arena that will be named Scotia Place. Credit: City of Calgary

“We came up with a fairly direct idea that this is a meeting place and this was the birthplace of this community and people gathered around the fire, and what better building type than a building that was designed to bring people together.”

The design is intended to bring together Indigenous cultural perspectives reflecting the four elements of nature — fire, ice, land and air.

The Saddledome has been home to the Calgary Flames since it was built in 1983.

The Alberta government is committing a maximum $330 million for area infrastructure, to demolish the Saddledome and to cover off half of a new 1,000-seat community rink.

A rendering of the community arena that will be part of the new Calgary Flames arena that will be named Scotia Place. View image in full screen
A rendering of the community arena that will be part of the new Calgary Flames arena that will be named Scotia Place. Credit: City of Calgary

“Today is all about new beginnings. We’re marking the start of the construction of the new arena and events districts and unveiling a vision of a renewed and revitalized downtown,” Smith said.

Arena and entertainment district deal updated, criticized by some
The City of Calgary will put in $537 million and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp., which owns the Flames, will pay $40 million now and then $17 million a year over the course of a 35-year lease, with payments growing by one per cent a year.

The Calgary Stampede, which runs the city’s signature summer festival and rodeo, will transfer land.

Only Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Rangers, is technically older among NHL arenas than the Saddledome. But even that comes with an asterisk as the Rangers’ Manhattan home underwent a massive renovation and modernization a decade ago.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

