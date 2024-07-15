Menu

Sports

Brett Sutter retires after 17 pro hockey seasons, 1,090 AHL games

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
Calgary Flames centre Brett Sutter, right, celebrates his goal with teammate forward Blake Coleman during second period NHL pre-season hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers in Calgary on September 28, 2022. The son of former NHL coach Darryl Sutter played in 1,090 games in the American Hockey League and another 60 in the NHL. Sutter concluded his playing career with the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, and will join the team's coaching staff as an assistant.
Calgary Flames centre Brett Sutter, right, celebrates his goal with teammate forward Blake Coleman during second period NHL pre-season hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers in Calgary on September 28, 2022. The son of former NHL coach Darryl Sutter played in 1,090 games in the American Hockey League and another 60 in the NHL. Brett Sutter concluded his playing career with the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, and will join the team's coaching staff as an assistant. Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Brett Sutter has retired after 17 seasons of professional hockey.

The son of former NHL coach Darryl Sutter played in 1,090 games in the American Hockey League and another 60 in the NHL.

Brett Sutter concluded his playing career with the Calgary Flames’ AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, and will join the team’s coaching staff as an assistant.

The 37-year-old forward from Viking, Alta., was a sixth-round pick, 179th overall, of the Flames in 2005.

Sutter had eight goals and two assists in 60 NHL games with the Flames, Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild.

He compiled a career 198 goals and 265 assists in the AHL. He ranks fourth all-time in career games played.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

