Crime

Man stabbed following road rage incident in Leduc: RCMP

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
Leduc RCMP are investigating a road rage incident they say led to a stabbing. View image in full screen
Leduc RCMP are investigating a road rage incident they say led to a stabbing. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Leduc RCMP say they are investigating a road rage incident that led to a stabbing in the city south of Edmonton Wednesday.

At about 7:20 p.m., police say a driver cut off another driver on 50th Street in front of the City Centre Mall.

Both vehicles pulled into a parking lot at 6207 – 50th St. where a “physical confrontation occurred,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday morning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
A 42-year-old man was stabbed during the confrontation, according to police.

The man was seriously injured and taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

RCMP said the suspect remained at the scene and provided first aid to the victim until police and EMS arrived.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

