Edmonton Oilers survive Canadiens rally for 3-2 OT win

Leon Draisaitl scored a power play goal with 1:42 left in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers staved off the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

Sam Carrick and Michael Pezzetta ignited the crowd early with a spirited bout at centre ice. Connor McDavid produced the game’s opening goal halfway through the first. After Mattias Ekholm kept the puck in, McDavid weaved through the Canadiens defence and stuffed his 26th of the season past Sam Montembault.

Ekholm picked up his second assist of the game with 5:05 left in the second. He came in from the left point and set up Adam Henrique for a tap-in, his first since joining the Oilers prior to the trade deadline. Evan Bouchard also assisted on the play, his 50th helper of the season.

The Canadiens broke through 32 seconds into the third as Nick Suzuki drove the net and had the puck go in off his skate. That ended Calvin’s Pickard shutout string at 142:58. Kaiden Guhle would then beat Pickard with a wrister from the left wing, making it 2-2 with 15:17 left.

David Savard was nabbed for hooking Evander Kane with 2:43 to go in the third. Zach Hyman drilled a hard shot off the post with 1:10 on the clock.

The Oilers went on another power play when Joel Armia was slapped with a double minor for high sticking Henrique with 27.5 ticks to go.

With 15 seconds left on the power play, McDavid found Draisaitl for a sharp angle one-timer to end the game.

Pickard finished with 23 saves.

The Oilers, 41-21-4, will host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).