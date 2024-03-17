Edmonton Oilers lose to Avs in last second of overtime

Artturi Lehkonen scored with less than a second left in overtime to the give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Avs have won six in a row.

Connor McDavid had the Oilers best chance in a scoreless first period but was denied on a wraparound attempt by goaltender Alexander Georgiev.

Jonathan Drouin was awarded a penalty shot 4:13 into the second after being hooked on a breakaway by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Stuart Skinner got his glove on Drouin’s backhand try to keep the game scoreless. Georgiev responded shortly after by shooting out his right pad to deny Nugent-Hopkins in tight.

Sean Walker opened the scoring with 9:21 to go in the second, sneaking a shot from the right wing past Skinner’s blocker.

The Oilers briefly celebrated a goal 2:05 into the third but it was disallowed after video replay showed Zach Hyman kicking the puck into the net. Warren Foegele would get one that counted less than four minutes later, tipping Evan Bouchard’s point shot past Georgiev.

Corey Perry earned his 900th point with a unique assist. Having lost his stick, he kicked the puck to Mattias Janmark. His shot was stopped but Sam Carrick buried the rebound for his first as an Oiler. The lead lasted less than three minutes as Walker scored again to make it 2-2 with 5:20 left.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime but Georgiev snared his backhand deke. With time running out, Nathan MacKinnon fired a pass in front. Lehkonen was able to slice it past Skinner with 0.5 on the clock.

The Oilers, 40-21-4, will host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).