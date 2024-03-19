An Ontario gun trafficker released on bail 3 times is nowhere to be found

Send this page to someone via email

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture of a convicted firearms trafficker after he was released on bail for a third time and skipped his sentencing, Toronto police say.

Kamar Cunningham of Toronto was arrested as part of Project Patton in June 2018 for his involvement in an organization that trafficked guns over the U.S. border, Toronto police said.

Supt. Steve Watts said at a press conference Tuesday that Project Patton resulted in the single largest seizure of firearms in Toronto’s history at the time. Seventy-five people were arrested.

Cunningham was convicted on Nov. 27, 2020 of several firearms trafficking charges.

“He has been released on bail three times,” Watts said.

“Each time he has violated his release conditions before being arrested and released on bail again…. Not surprisingly, he did not appear once again for a sentencing hearing.”

Story continues below advertisement

On May 4, 2021, Cunningham was sentenced in absentia to nine years in custody, police say.

The reward announcement Tuesday was made with Toronto Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program, which stands for “be on the lookout” and is a program that amplifies wanted notices.

The Bolo Program website says Cunningham was initially released on bail while awaiting trial. He was then arrested for violating his conditions and released a second time, the website says.

While awaiting sentencing, he was arrested again for violating his release conditions before being released on bail for a third time and then he didn’t show up for sentencing, Bolo says.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He’s now wanted on a bench warrant, superior court bench warrant, surety warrant, and failing to comply with a release order.

View image in full screen Handout / BOLO

“Mr. Cunningham is not simply a suspect or an accused, as is usually the case for Bolo campaigns. He is a convicted criminal,” Maxime Langlois, executive director of the Bolo program said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the first time Bolo has had the displeasure of featuring a convicted criminal in a Toronto campaign. How is that even possible? … In six years of running Bolo, I’ve never heard such a lax application of bail by our courts.”

“We’re talking here about someone who had repeatedly shown a disregard for rule of law, who had broken his bail conditions time and again, who was convicted of trafficking firearms and who, despite all this, was allowed to remain in the community.”

Toronto police said Cunningham has “strong family and criminal ties” to the Greater Toronto Area and they believe he is evading arrest within the GTA.

Police said it’s suspected he is “continuing his criminal activities” and is likely using an alias and false ID.

Cunningham was born in Jamaica and has ties there as well, police said.

The reward of up to $50,000 is available until Dec. 4.

“If anyone sees Cunningham or knows of his whereabouts, they should immediately call 9-1-1,” police said.

“Anyone offering him assistance in evading arrest may be considered an accessory after the fact and face charges.”

A tip leading to his arrest can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers and the reward will still be paid out.

Story continues below advertisement

“Gun violence continues to be one of the most significant public safety issues that plagues our community and affects our city,” Watts said.

“The vast majority of these crimes are being perpetrated by people in possession of illegal firearms. Many of these weapons find their way onto our streets and find their way through illicit channels across the U.S.-Canadian border and into the hands of criminals who show absolutely no regard for human life.”

The Bolo program is launching an amplification campaign with wanted posters on social media and billboards in a bid to help find Cunningham.

Officials also encouraged him to turn himself in.

Cunningham was described as six-foot-one, around 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.