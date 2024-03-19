Do you drive on Manitoba’s worst road? Annual CAA campaign kicks off Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Is Manitoba’s worst road a part of your daily commute?

You can now make your voice heard about your most dreaded stretch of infrastructure — whether it’s due to potholes, traffic congestion, poorly timed traffic signals, or anything else — as part of CAA Manitoba’s annual Manitoba’s Worst Roads campaign.

According to a survey conducted by the auto association, 54 per cent of its members in Manitoba have seen damage to their vehicles caused by poor roads, with the majority — 70 per cent — opting to pay out of pocket for any repairs, and only 16 per cent filing a Manitoba Public Insurance claim. A further 14 per cent just skip repairs altogether.

CAA Manitoba’s government relations manager said in a release Tuesday that very few drivers, only around three per cent, voice their concerns about dangerous roads to government officials, so the annual campaign is a way to get some public attention on the subject.

“We know that the campaign works and that decision-makers are listening,” said Ewalt Friesen.

“Since its inception in 2012, we have seen roads placed on the top 10 list and come off with upgrades and repairs. The CAA Worst Roads campaign has been a vital platform for road users across Manitoba to nominate and vote for roads they believe are in urgent need of repair.”

Potholes, in particular, have been a scourge to drivers this year, due in no small part to the province’s indecisive weather and freeze/thaw cycle.

According to CAA’s numbers, the average driver with pothole-related damage spends around $962 on repairs.

“Either because of affordability or availability, many people are holding on to their cars a little longer these days; the last thing they should worry about is expensive repair bills on the already stretched family budget,” Friesen said.

“While inflation rates have cooled, many of us are dealing with higher cost of living, making the investment in roads and supporting infrastructure more important than ever.”

Voting for Manitoba’s worst roads begins Tuesday and runs through April 19.