Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Do you drive on Manitoba’s worst road? Annual CAA campaign kicks off Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 9:35 am
2 min read
The warmer weather means more potholes are popping up on Winnipeg streets. View image in full screen
The warmer weather means more potholes are popping up on Winnipeg streets. Global News / FIle
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Is Manitoba’s worst road a part of your daily commute?

You can now make your voice heard about your most dreaded stretch of infrastructure — whether it’s due to potholes, traffic congestion, poorly timed traffic signals, or anything else — as part of CAA Manitoba’s annual Manitoba’s Worst Roads campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a survey conducted by the auto association, 54 per cent of its members in Manitoba have seen damage to their vehicles caused by poor roads, with the majority — 70 per cent — opting to pay out of pocket for any repairs, and only 16 per cent filing a Manitoba Public Insurance claim. A further 14 per cent just skip repairs altogether.

CAA Manitoba’s government relations manager said in a release Tuesday that very few drivers, only around three per cent, voice their concerns about dangerous roads to government officials, so the annual campaign is a way to get some public attention on the subject.

Click to play video: '‘A symptom of the problem’: Manitoba’s potholes caused by climate, heavy use'
‘A symptom of the problem’: Manitoba’s potholes caused by climate, heavy use

“We know that the campaign works and that decision-makers are listening,” said Ewalt Friesen.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Since its inception in 2012, we have seen roads placed on the top 10 list and come off with upgrades and repairs. The CAA Worst Roads campaign has been a vital platform for road users across Manitoba to nominate and vote for roads they believe are in urgent need of repair.”

Story continues below advertisement

Potholes, in particular, have been a scourge to drivers this year, due in no small part to the province’s indecisive weather and freeze/thaw cycle.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Crews get to work as more potholes pop up'
Crews get to work as more potholes pop up

According to CAA’s numbers, the average driver with pothole-related damage spends around $962 on repairs.

“Either because of affordability or availability, many people are holding on to their cars a little longer these days; the last thing they should worry about is expensive repair bills on the already stretched family budget,” Friesen said.

“While inflation rates have cooled, many of us are dealing with higher cost of living, making the investment in roads and supporting infrastructure more important than ever.”

Voting for Manitoba’s worst roads begins Tuesday and runs through April 19.

Click to play video: 'Anatomy of sinkholes, potholes, and how Winnipeg’s weather contributes'
Anatomy of sinkholes, potholes, and how Winnipeg’s weather contributes
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices