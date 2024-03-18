Teen pleads guilty to aggravated assault in double stabbing at N.S. high school

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia teen has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a stabbing that sent two high school staff members to hospital one year ago.

The boy had originally pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including attempted murder.

“The objective isn’t to demand guilty pleas on every section of the criminal code that could apply,” said Crown attorney Jamie Van Wart outside the courtroom.

“The important thing is that the facts are fair and accurate and the sections that he did plead guilty to are a fair reflection of the wrongdoing.”

The teen appeared in Halifax Provincial Court Monday, where he gave up his right to a trial. One count of mischief was dismissed.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, there is a publication ban on his identity.

The next court date is set for June 27 for a status update, with July 24 scheduled as a tentative start to sentencing. Several assessments, including a psychological assessment, have been ordered.

The Crown asked for an adult focus for the IWK evaluations, to help determine whether there will be intention to seek an adult sentence.

“The door of that sentencing option is still open. Whether or not the Crown pursues that will be decided at a later date,” said Van Wart.

The teen, then 15-years-old, was taken into custody March 20, 2023, after two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S. were stabbed on the first day back from March Break.

The two adults were taken to hospital for treatment and later recovered from their injuries.

A spokeswoman for the school authority confirmed the suspect was in the school office with a vice-principal and the school’s secretary at the time of the stabbings.

Police confirmed that the accused was treated in hospital for stab wounds, but they said it was unclear how he received those injuries.

In June 2023, a judge ruled the youth will remain under house arrest while being supervised by his parents, who posted a total of $100,000 in sureties to confirm that he will abide by the terms of his release.

In addition to being instructed to stay inside his parents’ home, with the exemption of a medical emergency or if he goes out accompanied by a parent or guardian, the youth is prohibited from being within 25 metres of the victims or the school where the incident took place. He is also banned from owning weapons.

In October 2023, the release order was amended to allow him to visit certain ski parks with his parent/guardian and to go roller skiing with permission and while being monitored through geolocation.

— with files from The Canadian Press, as well as Global News’ Megan King and Mitchell Bailey