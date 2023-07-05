Menu

Crime

Boy accused in Halifax school stabbing to stand trial for attempted murder in March

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2023 3:11 pm
Former Halifax education worker speaks out on school violence
A former Halifax educational program assistant is sounding the alarm over violence in schools. An incident last week, in which two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School were allegedly stabbed by a student, brought the issue into the spotlight. But Lisa Cail says it’s just one example of the violence that staff at schools across the province are facing – Mar 25, 2023
A 15-year-old student accused of stabbing two staff members at a Halifax-area high school will stand trial for attempted murder next March.

The two victims — both employees of Charles P. Allen High School, in Bedford, N.S. — were taken to hospital with serious wounds on March 20 but have since recovered.

Police confirmed that the accused was treated in hospital for stab wounds, but they said it was unclear how he received those injuries.

On Tuesday, a Halifax youth court judge scheduled the trial to begin on March 18, 2024.

There is a publication ban on the identity of the accused.

The boy has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.

