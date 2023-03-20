Bedford high school closes after weapons complaint, 1 person in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say one person is in custody after officers responded to a weapons complaint Monday morning at Charles P. Allen High School.

In a release, police said there is no threat to public safety.

“Police are asking the public to remain out of the area to allow officers to conduct the investigation,” it said.

The release did not say if anyone was injured and a spokesperson for the police force could not be reached for comment.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. that the school was in a hold and secure and parents have been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after, the centre for education said Charles P. Allen High will be closing for the day.

“All students are safe and there is currently no threat to public safety,” it said.

Global News has contacted the centre for education for comment.

Charles P. Allen High is closing for the day. Families have been notified. Students will be dismissed shortly. Buses are on their way to the school now. We will provide another update before end of day. All students are safe and there is currently no threat to public safety. — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) March 20, 2023

More to come.