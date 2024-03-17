Recipe: Beef and Guinness stew

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a beef and Guinness stew for two. Seán Byrne, head chef at Foy’s Irish Bar, shows Jennifer Palma how to make the tasty meal on Cooking Together on Global BC Morning Weekend.

Ingredients:

1 lb beef (stewing cut or eye of round), diced into 1.5-inch cubes

2 large onions, diced

2 large carrots, cut into rotating chunks (large and small)

2 sticks celery, thinly sliced

5 large cloves garlic, pureed

4 large potatoes, peeled and cut into 1.5-inch chunks

2 large potatoes, thinly sliced

1 sprig of fresh thyme, finely chopped

1 sprig of rosemary, finely chopped

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup beef stock, demi-glace, or browning mix

Enough water to cover

1 can Guinness

2 tablespoons beef fat or tallow

Instructions:

Season the diced beef with half of the salt and pepper. In a pot, heat beef fat or tallow over medium-high heat. Sear the seasoned beef until golden brown. Deglaze the pot with Guinness, scraping any browned bits from the bottom. Remove beef from the pot and set aside. In the same pot, sweat onions, garlic, celery, carrots, and fresh herbs until softened. Add thinly sliced potatoes and continue sweating until they’re soft. Return the seared beef to the pot. Add large potato chunks, beef stock, and enough water to cover everything. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 2-3 hours, stirring occasionally and scraping the bottom of the pot. Adjust seasoning with remaining salt and pepper if necessary.

Beef Fat Roast Potato:

Ingredients:

3-4 large potatoes, peeled and halved (2-3 inch chunks)

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1 sprig fresh thyme

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

100 ml beef fat

25 ml canola oil

Instructions:

In a pot, place potatoes, rosemary, thyme, crushed garlic, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the exterior of the potatoes is soft but the center remains firm. Drain and let potatoes steam dry. In a separate pan, heat canola oil and beef fat until hot. Carefully place potatoes into the hot fat, largest surface area down. Add leftover herbs and garlic on top. Turn potatoes until a light golden colour forms. Transfer potatoes to a preheated oven at 400°F and bake until tender in the center.

These potatoes can be made in advance and reheated when needed. Serve alongside the beef stew, garnished with chopped parsley for freshness.