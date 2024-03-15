SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Smiths Colcannon Mash

By Neftali Villanueva from Smith's Pub Special to Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 5:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'St. Patrick’s Day cooking ideas – classic Irish cuisine'
St. Patrick’s Day cooking ideas – classic Irish cuisine
St. Patrick's Day is this Sunday, and if you are looking for a few cooking ideas, Neftali Villanueva from Smith's Pub is cooking up some classic Irish cuisine.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Serves Four

Ingredients

1kg potatoes, peeled, roasters work well

250g curly kale, well washed and finely sliced, discard any thick stalks

100mls milk

100g butter

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

 

Method

Cook the potatoes in a covered pan of boiling salted water for 15-20 minutes until tender.

Meanwhile, cook the kale. Heat a knob of butter and two tablespoons of water in a heavy-based pan with a lid. When the butter has melted and formed an emulsion, add the kale with a pinch of salt.

Story continues below advertisement

Cover, shake well and cook over a high heat for 1 minute. Shake the pan again and cook for another minute. Drain off any liquid and then season the kale with pepper.

Drain the potatoes, add in the milk and mash until smooth, then beat in the kale and the remaining butter. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

 

Serving Suggestions

Colcannon is a ideal side dish for any meal.

More on Lifestyle

Sponsored content

AdChoices