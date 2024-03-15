Smiths Colcannon Mash

Send this page to someone via email

Serves Four

Ingredients

1kg potatoes, peeled, roasters work well

250g curly kale, well washed and finely sliced, discard any thick stalks

100mls milk

100g butter

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Method

Cook the potatoes in a covered pan of boiling salted water for 15-20 minutes until tender.

Meanwhile, cook the kale. Heat a knob of butter and two tablespoons of water in a heavy-based pan with a lid. When the butter has melted and formed an emulsion, add the kale with a pinch of salt.

Story continues below advertisement

Cover, shake well and cook over a high heat for 1 minute. Shake the pan again and cook for another minute. Drain off any liquid and then season the kale with pepper.

Drain the potatoes, add in the milk and mash until smooth, then beat in the kale and the remaining butter. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serving Suggestions

Colcannon is a ideal side dish for any meal.