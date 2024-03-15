Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 more years behind bars for man who dressed as cop in deadly B.C. home invasion

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video from deadly Vancouver home invasion released'
Video from deadly Vancouver home invasion released
For the first time, we're seeing chilling surveillance video from inside and outside the home of a Vancouver senior killed in a home invasion. The video shows two men prowling through the house. Sandy Parisian has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Usha Singh. Kristen Robinson reports – Mar 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who admitted his part in a deadly Vancouver home invasion where the assailants dressed as police will spend four more years behind bars.

A B.C. judge sentenced Sandy Parisian to seven years in prison, but with credit for time served, he has four years, three months and 19 days remaining.

Parisian pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year in the Jan. 31, 2021 death of 78-year-old Usha Singh at her home near Queen Elizabeth Park.

Click to play video: 'Sentencing continues in deadly Vancouver home invasion'
Sentencing continues in deadly Vancouver home invasion

Security video released by the courts shows two men wearing jackets bearing the word “police” ringing Usha’s doorbell, before entering the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Footage submitted by Crown prosecutors also shows the pair rummaging through her living room.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police found Singh with critical injuries while responding to a welfare check requested by a friend of hers. At the time, investigators said they believed she’d been helpless inside the home for hours.

She later died in hospital.

Prosecutors had sought an eight-year sentence, while Parisian’s defence had argued for five years.

Parisian has apologized to the court, and his lawyer said his guilty plea showed remorse.

A second man accused in the death, Pascal Bouthillette, is slated to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder in May.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices