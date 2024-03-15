4 more years behind bars for man who dressed as cop in deadly B.C. home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

A man who admitted his part in a deadly Vancouver home invasion where the assailants dressed as police will spend four more years behind bars.

A B.C. judge sentenced Sandy Parisian to seven years in prison, but with credit for time served, he has four years, three months and 19 days remaining.

Parisian pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year in the Jan. 31, 2021 death of 78-year-old Usha Singh at her home near Queen Elizabeth Park.

1:30 Sentencing continues in deadly Vancouver home invasion

Security video released by the courts shows two men wearing jackets bearing the word “police” ringing Usha’s doorbell, before entering the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Footage submitted by Crown prosecutors also shows the pair rummaging through her living room.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police found Singh with critical injuries while responding to a welfare check requested by a friend of hers. At the time, investigators said they believed she’d been helpless inside the home for hours.

She later died in hospital.

Prosecutors had sought an eight-year sentence, while Parisian’s defence had argued for five years.

Parisian has apologized to the court, and his lawyer said his guilty plea showed remorse.

A second man accused in the death, Pascal Bouthillette, is slated to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder in May.