25-year-old woman wanted on warrants by police in Lethbridge

Lethbridge police are turning to the public to help locate a woman wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including possession of a firearm.

Police said Jewel Rose Fantini faces several charges stemming from a residential break and enter last year where numerous firearms were stolen.

Police said the 25-year-old faces several charges.

Anyone with information on Fantini’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. Anonymous online tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.