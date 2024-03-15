Menu

Crime

25-year-old woman wanted on warrants by police in Lethbridge

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
Police said Jewel Rose Fantini faces several charges stemming from a residential break and enter last year where numerous firearms were stolen.
Police said Jewel Rose Fantini faces several charges stemming from a residential break and enter last year where numerous firearms were stolen.
Lethbridge police are turning to the public to help locate a woman wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including possession of a firearm.

Police said Jewel Rose Fantini faces several charges stemming from a residential break and enter last year where numerous firearms were stolen.

Police said the 25-year-old faces several charges.

Anyone with information on Fantini’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. Anonymous online tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

