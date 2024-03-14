3 suspects arrested in online dating home invasion, robbery in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Dating app users hoping to find love should be cautious about meeting a match in person after a woman and two men in Lethbridge were charged in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery. The woman reportedly met the 67-year-old man who was victimized online.

Police say last Saturday they responded to a report that a man had suffered significant injuries after a home invasion-style robbery early that morning. The man told police he had chatted with a woman online and arranged a meet-up at his home; when he answered the door, his date was accompanied by two masked men who forced their way inside.

“One of the male subjects was armed with a firearm and the other a knife. The subjects stole property from the victim, including his wallet and cellphone, struck him in the face with the firearm and cut him with the knife before leaving the area in an SUV,” Lethbridge police said in a statement Thursday.

“The victim’s banking cards were used at local convenience stores by a male who was recorded on video surveillance and subsequently identified by police. Following further investigation, the female and other male subject were also identified,” police added.

The woman was found on Monday and arrested. The two men were arrested on Tuesday. One of the men was found with property that belonged to the victim and a black BB handgun.

Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday for a vehicle and a house along the 1000 block of 27 A Street North. They found clothing worn by the suspects and items that belonged to the victim. They arrested another woman who was inside the home for crimes unrelated to the robbery/assault.

Amber Louise Dunn, 31, Donovan James Holmberg, 38, and Cole Randall Martin, 35, all from Lethbridge, are facing a string of robbery, assault and weapons charges.

Police say there may be more charges and the investigation is ongoing.