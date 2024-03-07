Lethbridge police charge Edmonton man with drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lethbridge have charged an Edmonton man with drug trafficking after seizing more than $85,000 worth of cocaine.

Police said their investigation revealed the man was involved in a “dial-a-dope operation within the city.”

Police said the man was arrested Wednesday following the search of a home on the west side of Lethbridge. During that search, a spokesperson for Lethbridge police said officers found over 850 grams of cocaine and more than $24,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of crime. Police also seized various drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Nabil Abdulla now faces several charges. The 35-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.