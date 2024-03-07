Menu

Crime

Lethbridge police charge Edmonton man with drug trafficking

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 3:28 pm
An Edmonton man is facing charges in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Lethbridge. View image in full screen
An Edmonton man is facing charges in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Lethbridge. Lethbridge Police Service
Police in Lethbridge have charged an Edmonton man with drug trafficking after seizing more than $85,000 worth of cocaine.

Police said their investigation revealed the man was involved in a “dial-a-dope operation within the city.”

Police said the man was arrested Wednesday following the search of a home on the west side of Lethbridge. During that search, a spokesperson for Lethbridge police said officers found over 850 grams of cocaine and more than $24,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of crime. Police also seized various drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

Nabil Abdulla now faces several charges. The 35-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

