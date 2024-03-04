Lethbridge man charged after hostage-taking and kidnapping hoax

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lethbridge say an elaborate hoax involving a reported hostage-taking and kidnapping has led them to charge a local man with public mischief.

Officers say the hoax wasted significant police resources in both Lethbridge and Calgary and the reported kidnapping was ultimately proven to be untrue.

Police report they responded to a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday. They say a man reported that a friend had called him to say he had been kidnapped and was trapped in the back of a moving vehicle.

Police say the man also told police his friend’s assailants were armed with bear spray, knives and possibly a firearm.

Following an extensive investigation involving numerous officers from both the Lethbridge Police Service and Calgary police, the alleged victim of the kidnapping was located in Calgary, where he was confirmed to be safe and had not been the victim of any crime.

The man accused of fabricating the story was located at his residence a short time later and was arrested without incident.

Jacob Xander Brown, 20, of Lethbridge is charged with one count of public mischief.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 8.