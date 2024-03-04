Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge man charged after hostage-taking and kidnapping hoax

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
A Lethbridge Police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
A Lethbridge police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Lethbridge say an elaborate hoax involving a reported hostage-taking and kidnapping has led them to charge a local man with public mischief.

Officers say the hoax wasted significant police resources in both Lethbridge and Calgary and the reported kidnapping was ultimately proven to be untrue.

Police report they responded to a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday. They say a man reported that a friend had called him to say he had been kidnapped and was trapped in the back of a moving vehicle.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say the man also told police his friend’s assailants were armed with bear spray, knives and possibly a firearm.

Following an extensive investigation involving numerous officers from both the Lethbridge Police Service and Calgary police, the alleged victim of the kidnapping was located in Calgary, where he was confirmed to be safe and had not been the victim of any crime.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The man accused of fabricating the story was located at his residence a short time later and was arrested without incident.

Jacob Xander Brown, 20, of Lethbridge is charged with one count of public mischief.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 8.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices