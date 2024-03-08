Menu

Crime

Guns, body armour, and grenades found during Okanagan raid: Vernon RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
Experts warn of lack of supports for chronic offenders
While concerns continue to be raised about B.C.'s 'revolving door' justice system, mental health, legal and drug policy experts say far more resources are needed to help chronic offenders break the cycle of addiction and crime. Kristen Robinson reports – Oct 5, 2023
Body armour, grenades, and a loaded firearm were found by police executing a search warrant on a rural property in Spallumcheen,B.C.

It was around 11 a.m., when a home on Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen was raided in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation from the fall of 2023.

“During the search, officers located multiple sets of body armour, a loaded shotgun, over 100 firearms and what were believed to be two live fragmentation grenades,” RCMP said.

Search for missing senior continues, but VSAR stood down
“Upon discovering the items, the on-scene officers immediately vacated and secured the residence. The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was consulted and on the following day, explosives ordnance disposal experts from the Canadian Forces attended and rendered the items safe.”

“These items represent a significant risk to the safety of our community,” Staff Sgt. Steve Mancini, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Rural Unit Commander said.

A man from Spallumcheen, 38, was arrested and made an initial appearance in court yesterday. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court today.

