Multi-million dollar casino fraud scheme results in charges against Toronto man: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A multi-million dollar fraud scheme involving “suspicious transactions” at Ontario casinos has resulted in charges against a Toronto man, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday that they laid charges against a suspect after a months-long investigation.

The investigation was launched in the Fall of 2023 and charges were laid on Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said there were “suspicious transactions that occurred at multiple casinos in Ontario as part of a multi-million dollar fraud scheme.”

When asked for additional details on what allegedly transpired, an OPP spokesperson told Global News, “As the matter is before the courts, we are unable to discuss the specifics of this case.”

A 42-year-old man is now charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of an offence involving forged documents.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 4.