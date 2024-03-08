Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Multi-million dollar casino fraud scheme results in charges against Toronto man: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 12:07 pm
1 min read
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A multi-million dollar fraud scheme involving “suspicious transactions” at Ontario casinos has resulted in charges against a Toronto man, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday that they laid charges against a suspect after a months-long investigation.

The investigation was launched in the Fall of 2023 and charges were laid on Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said there were “suspicious transactions that occurred at multiple casinos in Ontario as part of a multi-million dollar fraud scheme.”

When asked for additional details on what allegedly transpired, an OPP spokesperson told Global News, “As the matter is before the courts, we are unable to discuss the specifics of this case.”

Trending Now

A 42-year-old man is now charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of an offence involving forged documents.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices