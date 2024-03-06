Edmonton police block off area in Mill Woods after residents report gunshots

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A large Edmonton Police Service presence was observed in a neighbourhood in Mill Woods early Wednesday morning, including the forensics team.

A home at the corner of 48th Street and 21st Avenue in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood, along with the intersection, was blocked off with police tape.

Area residents said officers showed up late Tuesday night after what sounded like gunshots rang out.

“I was lying in bed and about all I heard was five shots and it sounded like it’s from a very big gun,” said Lorn Lodsberg, who has lived in the southeast Edmonton community for 45 years. He said police showed up not long after that.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Lodsberg said it’s the first time he’s seen anything suspicious in the area.

Investigators were seen working the scene all morning, placing evidence markers on the ground and taking photos. Just before noon, officers were seen packing up and taking down the police tape.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not said what happened, but Global News has a request in for more information. This story will be updated when more details are provided.