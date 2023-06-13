Unlicensed teen driving stolen car hits cop during traffic stop: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton police officer was hit by a stolen car and sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a traffic stop in southeast Edmonton on Monday evening.

Edmonton police officers were patrolling the area of Mill Woods Road and 36B Avenue just after 4 p.m. when police say they saw a speeding Hyundai Sonata.

Police pulled the car over and spoke briefly with the people in the car. Then police say the driver put the car in reverse, striking one of the officers.

The officer was taken to hospital as a precaution and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested both the 15-year-old girl who was driving and a 19-year-old woman who was a passenger.

Investigators determined that the car was stolen and the driver did not have a valid driver’s licence. Charges are pending against both the girl and the woman.