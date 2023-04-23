29-year-old faces charges in Millwoods Transit Centre attack

A 29-year-old man is facing charges related to an assault at Millwoods Transit Center in Edmonton on Thursday.
Police say they responded to the call around 7:30 p.m., and found the man who had been reportedly assaulting people.
A 53-year-old male victim was looked at by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries and released on scene.
Trending Now
No details have been released about the identity of any people involved.
More on Crime
- One of Quebec’s most wanted alleged criminals arrested for murder, kidnapping
- Was Pearson heist an ‘inside job?’ Questions swirl with $20M in gold, goods stolen
- La Loche, Sask. school closed after stabbing that injured 2 people
- Montreal police used unnecessary force, lacked training in man’s death: coroner
Comments