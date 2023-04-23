Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

29-year-old faces charges in Millwoods Transit Centre attack

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 5:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Province ‘encouraging’ Calgary, Edmonton to transfer transit officer command to police'
Province ‘encouraging’ Calgary, Edmonton to transfer transit officer command to police
WATCH: As both Calgary and Edmonton grapple with rising crime and violence on transit, the province is suggesting both cities transfer command of transit peace officers to local police. As Adam MacVicar reports, Calgary's mayor says collaboration and coordination are already ongoing. – Apr 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 29-year-old man is facing charges related to an assault at Millwoods Transit Center in Edmonton on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the call around 7:30 p.m., and found the man who had been reportedly assaulting people.

Read more: Man stabbed in back while getting off bus in west Edmonton

A 53-year-old male victim was looked at by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries and released on scene.

Trending Now

No details have been released about the identity of any people involved.

 

More on Crime
PoliceAssaultEdmonton crimeEMSTransit ViolenceMillwoodsEdmonton transit violenceMillwoods Transit Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers