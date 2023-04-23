29-year-old faces charges in Millwoods Transit Centre attack

See more sharing options

A 29-year-old man is facing charges related to an assault at Millwoods Transit Center in Edmonton on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the call around 7:30 p.m., and found the man who had been reportedly assaulting people.

A 53-year-old male victim was looked at by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries and released on scene.

No details have been released about the identity of any people involved.