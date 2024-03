Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a daylight stabbing in the city’s east end Tuesday afternoon that left one man seriously injured.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cosburne and Pape avenues just after 12:30 p.m. after a man in his 50s was stabbed.

Paramedics told Global News they took one person to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigators say one person is in police custody, no other details have been shared at this time.

View image in full screen Mark Bray / Global News. Mark Bray / Global News

STABBING:

Cosburn Ave and Pape Ave

12:35 pm

-reports a male in his 50's has been stabbed

-police and paramedics o/s

-male victim is being transported to hospital

-one person is in custody #GO491957

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 5, 2024