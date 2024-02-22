Male taken to hospital with critical injuries after downtown Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A male was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a stabbing overnight in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said officers received a call at 3:46 a.m. Thursday for a stabbing in the Shuter and Church streets area, which is just east of Yonge Street.

Two people got in an altercation and someone was stabbed, police said.

They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, though Toronto paramedics said they transported a male to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

There was no word on the victim’s age.

Police said it’s believed he was stabbed in the chest, but that wasn’t confirmed.