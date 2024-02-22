Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Male taken to hospital with critical injuries after downtown Toronto stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 6:51 am
1 min read
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A male was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a stabbing overnight in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said officers received a call at 3:46 a.m. Thursday for a stabbing in the Shuter and Church streets area, which is just east of Yonge Street.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Two people got in an altercation and someone was stabbed, police said.

They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, though Toronto paramedics said they transported a male to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Trending Now

There was no word on the victim’s age.

Police said it’s believed he was stabbed in the chest, but that wasn’t confirmed.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices