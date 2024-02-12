Menu

Crime

Man dies in hospital one month after Toronto stabbing, suspect sought

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
Photo of the victim, Matthew Crosby, 46. View image in full screen
Photo of the victim, Matthew Crosby, 46. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police say a 46-year-old man died in hospital Friday, one month after he was stabbed downtown.

Police said there was an argument between the victim and the suspect near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina Avenue on Jan. 11 at around 8:20 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The argument turned physical and the victim, identified by police as 46-year-old Matthew Crosby, was stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

In an update on Monday, nearly a month after the stabbing, police said Crosby died from his injuries in hospital on Friday, Feb. 9.

The investigation is now a homicide probe. No one has been arrested in connection with the case and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information, surveillance video or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

