Woman with ‘life-altering’ injuries after early morning stabbing: Toronto police

A woman suffered life-altering injuries after she was attacked by a man in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that they responded to a call around 2:18 a.m. around Grenoble Drive and Vendome Place, a residential area near the Ontario Science Centre.

Police told Global News a woman was attacked by a man and stabbed multiple times. Police arrived and found the woman, who had non-life-threatening injuries that are considered life-altering.

Police said they were in the area to search for the suspect and “calm” the local community.

STABBING:

Grenoble Dr + Vendome Pl

* 2:18 am *

– In/near houses

– Woman attacked by man

– Stabbed multiple times

– Officers have located the victim

– She has life altering injuries

– Taken to hospital

– Officers in the area searching

– Investigating#GO951049

^dh pic.twitter.com/uESsdW2IYQ — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 21, 2022

