Woman with ‘life-altering’ injuries after early morning stabbing: Toronto police

A woman suffered life-altering injuries after she was attacked by a man in the early hours of Saturday morning.
In a tweet, Toronto police said that they responded to a call around 2:18 a.m. around Grenoble Drive and Vendome Place, a residential area near the Ontario Science Centre.
Police told Global News a woman was attacked by a man and stabbed multiple times. Police arrived and found the woman, who had non-life-threatening injuries that are considered life-altering.
Police said they were in the area to search for the suspect and “calm” the local community.
