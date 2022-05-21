Menu

Crime

Woman with ‘life-altering’ injuries after early morning stabbing: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'TTC stabbing victim recalls harrowing incident' TTC stabbing victim recalls harrowing incident
RELATED: As Toronto police search for a suspect wanted in connection with a random stabbing attack on the TTC, Global News’ Caryn Lieberman speaks with the victim. – Apr 20, 2022

A woman suffered life-altering injuries after she was attacked by a man in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that they responded to a call around 2:18 a.m. around Grenoble Drive and Vendome Place, a residential area near the Ontario Science Centre.

2 wanted for attempted murder after Toronto subway station stabbing: police

Police told Global News a woman was attacked by a man and stabbed multiple times. Police arrived and found the woman, who had non-life-threatening injuries that are considered life-altering.

Trending Stories

Police said they were in the area to search for the suspect and “calm” the local community.

