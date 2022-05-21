Menu

Crime

2 wanted for attempted murder after Toronto subway station stabbing: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 10:42 am
Taijaune Khan, 20.
Taijaune Khan, 20. TPS/Handout

Two men are wanted for attempted murder as Toronto police investigate a stabbing that took place at a subway station.

In a press release, Toronto police asked the public for further assistance in an investigation that has gone on for more than a week.

Police said that on May 13 at around 6:49 p.m., they responded to reports of a stabbing at Main Street Subway Station on the Bloor-Danforth line.

Read more: Toronto police seek to identify suspects after stabbing at Main Street Station

A 23-year-old man walked out of the station’s doors and was chased back inside the station by two men, it is alleged.

Trending Stories

Police said the two men stabbed him before the victim ran out of the subway station, followed by the men, who caught up and continued to stab him. They then allegedly escaped south toward Danforth Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Police confirmed Saturday that Taijaune Khan, 20, and Keysean Patterson, 21, both from Toronto, were wanted for attempted murder.

They are considered armed and dangerous, police said. Members of the public who see them are asked to call 911.

Keysean Patterson, 21
Keysean Patterson, 21. TPS/Handout
