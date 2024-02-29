‘A lot happening’: Repairs soon in Vancouver’s Gastown ahead of car-free street pilot

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver has started to prepare its repairs and improvements for Gastown ahead of its planned car-free street pilot.

Water Street will be car-free in July and August in an effort to make it a tourist hotspot.

“We’re committed to revitalizing Gastown,” Mayor Ken Sim previously said. “Transforming Water Street into an activated pedestrian zone this summer presents an exciting opportunity to showcase the vibrant businesses and attractions that Gastown has to offer.”

As part of the 2023-2026 capital plan, the city has earmarked $10 million for the area for “rehabilitation and improvements to streets and public spaces.”

Starting in March, Vancouver will begin interim repairs to Maple Tree Square. Repairs will include replacing damaged brick and asphalt patches with new brick pavers.

Story continues below advertisement

The permanent design for the area is still being worked on as part of the Gastown Public Spaces Plan. The city has received public consultation for the plan and is now reviewing how to move forward.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“As we begin to repair aging infrastructure and test improvements to public spaces, there will be a lot happening in Gastown over the coming months,” Sim said.

“We want to remind everyone that businesses are open during construction, and we appreciate the understanding and patience of residents and businesses as they adjust to the changes this spring and summer.”

Maple Tree Square will be closed to vehicle traffic between March and June for the repairs.

View image in full screen Traffic will be impacted in Gastown when repairs begin next month. City of Vancouver

More traffic patterns will be changed including:

Traffic detours will be in place at Powell and Main streets.

Westbound through-traffic on Powell Street will not be allowed to continue past Main Street. All traffic will need to turn right or left at Main Street.

Powell Street between Columbia Street and Harbour Light Alley will be local access only.

Alexander Street, east of Maple Tree Square, will be made two-way.

Water Street, west of Maple Tree Square, will be local access only.

Columbia Street will be converted to a two-way street between Powell Street and Hastings Street.

Westbound #50 buses will be detoured off Water Street and onto Hastings Street. Buses will have a new stop at a nearby location at Waterfront Station.

Most street parking in the area will be retained including regular access to all public parkades.

News release: Traffic changes coming to #Gastown starting March 2024 ➡️https://t.co/ByjimIKVbD @gastown — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) February 29, 2024