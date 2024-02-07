Major street in Gastown going car-free this summer. What to know

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver is preparing to turn a major street in Vancouver’s historic Gastown neighbourhood into a pedestrian-only zone this summer.

Water Street will officially go car-free in July and August — a pilot program that, combined with other initiatives, aims to make the tourist hotspot a more “vibrant, clean, safe and people-friendly destination” for all.

“We’re committed to revitalizing Gastown,” Mayor Ken Sim said in a Wednesday news release.

“Transforming Water Street into an activated pedestrian zone this summer presents an exciting opportunity to showcase the vibrant businesses and attractions that Gastown has to offer.”

1:47 Vancouver city council debates $10M Gastown plan

The municipality is now working with neighbourhood residents and businesses to determine their access needs and reduce the impacts of the pilot program. Local access points for vehicles will remain at designated sections of Water Street throughout the summer, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the pilot begins, crews will make repairs to Maple Tree Square that will require its temporary closure. Motorists are being advised to expect traffic disruptions while that happens.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In preparation for the car-free summer, the city said businesses will have access to more flexible design options and a simplified permitting process for expanded patios, merchandise displays and other initiatives that “creatively use the additional space.”

1:53 City of Vancouver launches Gastown improvement plan

The pilot is part of a $10-million facelift and pedestrianization plan for Gastown. Councillors envision more patios, music, events, festivals, and active transportation opportunities in the area that was designated a national historic site for Canada in 2009.

According to the Gastown Business Improvement Association, the neighbourhood encompasses 18.2 hectares of land and houses 137 retail shops, 73 restaurants and bars, seven galleries, and 10 schools and colleges.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of those stakeholders have previously raised concerns about a car-free pilot, with questions raised about where tour buses will go and how goods and services will be delivered to, and from Water Street.