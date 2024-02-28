Zach Hyman hits 40 goals in Edmonton Oilers win over Blues

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid ended a 10-game goalless drought with the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers were slow out of the gate and fell behind 2-0 before the game was five minutes old. With Leon Draisaitl in the box for high sticking, Robert Thomas sniped a power play goal. Then Jordan Kyrou set up Pavel Buchnevich for a close range strike.

Edmonton came on and scored with 1:44 to go in the first. Zach Hyman stayed with the puck in front on the power play and lifted in his 39th of the season.

Hyman bagged his 40th five minutes into the second. Connor McDavid roared down the left side and set up Hyman for a chip in, tying the game 2-2.

Early in the third, Zack Bolduc appeared to have a sure goal, but Stuart Skinner moved across the crease and made the save with his outstretched blocker.

With 25.3 seconds left in overtime, McDavid’s shot from the left side ticked off Jordan Binnington and fluttered inside the far post.

Skinner finished with 32 saves.

The Oilers, 35-20-2, will visit the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m., game at 2 p.m.).