Edmonton Oilers fend off Kings for 4-2 win

The Edmonton Oilers ended a three-game winless slide with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Monday night at Rogers Place.

“I think this is more the recipe we’re looking for,” Mattias Ekholm said after the game. “I thought it was a 60-minute game and we haven’t had too many of them as of late. This was as close as we’ve gotten in the last 10 games or so.”

“It was probably good timing–just the way our game was trending lately–to have a game that was simple and you have to stay in it the whole 60 (minutes),” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It was probably good timing-just the way our game was trending lately-to have a game that was simple and you have to stay in it the whole 60 (minutes)," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said.

Stuart Skinner earned the win in net with 38 saves.

The Kings opened the scoring 6:45 into the contest when Trevor Moore took a quick pass in front from Quinton Byfield and slammed the puck behind Stuart Skinner. The Oilers pulled even with 23.1 seconds to go in the first. Connor McDavid slid the puck over to Zach Hyman, who one-timed home his 38th of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

In the second, Matt Roy easily stepped around Evan Bouchard as he brought the puck into the Oilers zone, leading to a goal by Alex Laferriere.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Kings then went on back-to-back power plays but Skinner and Oilers penalty killers prevented any damage. The Oilers went on the man advantage a few minutes later and Leon Draisaitl tied it by deftly deflecting Bouchard’s point shot.

“They were taking the flanks away and the pass to Leo was open in the slot. He had a great tip,” Bouchard said.

“I thought Leon played really well tonight,” Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “A goal and an assist and a lot of good defensive plays–breaking up plays on the backcheck–more of what we like.”

Less than two minutes into the third, Draisaitl set up Bouchard for a massive blast from the blue line to make it 3-2 Oilers.

“He can really get velocity on them, and obviously he shoots it really hard, but you look at the goal tonight and its the top corners that are picked–that’s where he puts them,” Eklholm said of Bouchard’s shot. “I think that’s really what stands out. It seems effortless, but every time he gets an opportunity he goes for the top corner and he usually hits them.”

With 3:29 left, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown worked a perfect give-and-go, resulting in Nugent-Hopkins’ 16th of the campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers, 34-20-2, will host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m.).