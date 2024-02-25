Calgary Flames dominate Edmonton Oilers in 6-3 win

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers’ struggles continued with a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games and have allowed 42 goals in that span.

It took the Flames only 2:02 to grab the lead with Nazim Kadri fending off Connor McDavid and chipping a pass past Stuart Skinner. Martin Pospisil made it 2-0 with a wrister over Skinner’s left shoulder seven minutes later.

The Flames weren’t done with Noah Hanifin adding another with 4:07 left in the first. Zach Hyman gave the Oilers a spark of life with a power play late in the frame.

Hyman struck again four-and-a-half minutes into the second, going to the backhand to beat Dan Vladar on a breakaway. Mattias Janmark and Blake Coleman dropped the gloves for an epic tilt halfway through the second with Janmark earning the upper hand.

Dryden Hunt would make it 4-2 Flames, then Noah Hanifin scored on the power play with Leon Draisaitl in the box for a needless hooking penalty.

Skinner was pulled for an extra attacker with 7:39 to go in the third. Coleman scored an empty netter 30 seconds later. Janmark would get one back for the Oilers with a backhand move around Vladar.

The Oilers, 33-20-2, will host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).