Edmonton Oilers fall short against Wild

Filip Gustavsson made 41 saves as the Minnesota Wild scored a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Wild had a goal by Joel Eriksson Ek negated about seven minutes into the game when the Oilers successfully challenged for offside. They would get one that counted in the final minute of the first when Matt Boldy beat Calvin Pickard from the high slot.

The Oilers finally found the net halfway through the second on a power play when Connor McDavid sent a backhand pass to Leon Draisaitl, who one-timed in his 28th of the season.

With 10:29 left in the third, Jonas Brodin’s shot from the left side got past Pickard’s glove and inside the post for a 2-1 Wild lead. Boldy scored again less than three minutes later.

The Oilers kept battling and pulled within one on a Zach Hyman power play goal with 5:19 on the clock. However, Mats Zuccarello put it away with an empty netter from long range.

The Oilers outshot the Wild 23-6 in the third period and 43-19 for the game.

The Oilers, 33-19-2, will host the Calgary Flames Saturday night (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).