Edmonton Oilers rally but lose to Bruins in OT

Charlie McAvoy scored with 1:50 left in overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night at Rogers Place.
The Bruins struck 2:34 into the game on a power play goal by Morgan Geekie. The Oilers responded when Warren Foegele bulled to the net and stuffed his 12th of the season past Jeremy Swayman.
Brad Marchand put a short-side wrister past Stuart Skinner’s blocker to make it 2-1 Bruins just 25 seconds into the second. Less than five minutes later, Trent Frederic maneuvered a slow-moving deflection past Skinner to put Boston ahead 3-1. Jake DeBrusk deposited a rebound to increase Boston’s lead, though Foegele came back with his second of the night. It was 4-2 Bruins after two.
Six minutes into the third, Swayman failed to hold Cody Ceci’s point shot, allowing Mattias Janmark to tap in his third. Just 1:10 later, Corey Perry tucked a rebound under Swayman to knot it 4-4.
After some sloppy play by the Oilers, David Pastrnak fired in a wrister with 7:19 left. Again, the Oilers responded with Zach Hyman scoring on a rebound 42 seconds later.
The Oilers went on the power with 20.6 seconds left in the third when James van Riemsdyk was flagged for tripping Janmark.
Swayman made a brilliant pad save on a Draisaitl one-timer in overtime. Van Riemsdyk had a breakaway out of the penalty box but was denied by Skinner. McAvoy ended it when he walked down the slot and went around Skinner for the tuck-in.
The Oilers, 33-18-2, will host Minnesota on Friday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).
Comments