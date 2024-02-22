Edmonton Oilers rally but lose to Bruins in OT

Send this page to someone via email

Charlie McAvoy scored with 1:50 left in overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Bruins struck 2:34 into the game on a power play goal by Morgan Geekie. The Oilers responded when Warren Foegele bulled to the net and stuffed his 12th of the season past Jeremy Swayman.

Brad Marchand put a short-side wrister past Stuart Skinner’s blocker to make it 2-1 Bruins just 25 seconds into the second. Less than five minutes later, Trent Frederic maneuvered a slow-moving deflection past Skinner to put Boston ahead 3-1. Jake DeBrusk deposited a rebound to increase Boston’s lead, though Foegele came back with his second of the night. It was 4-2 Bruins after two.

Six minutes into the third, Swayman failed to hold Cody Ceci’s point shot, allowing Mattias Janmark to tap in his third. Just 1:10 later, Corey Perry tucked a rebound under Swayman to knot it 4-4.

After some sloppy play by the Oilers, David Pastrnak fired in a wrister with 7:19 left. Again, the Oilers responded with Zach Hyman scoring on a rebound 42 seconds later.

The Oilers went on the power with 20.6 seconds left in the third when James van Riemsdyk was flagged for tripping Janmark.

Swayman made a brilliant pad save on a Draisaitl one-timer in overtime. Van Riemsdyk had a breakaway out of the penalty box but was denied by Skinner. McAvoy ended it when he walked down the slot and went around Skinner for the tuck-in.

The Oilers, 33-18-2, will host Minnesota on Friday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).