Edmonton Oilers come to life in 3rd period to beat Coyotes

The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in a span of 2:03 in the third period to register a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes Monday afternoon.

It took the Oilers only 2:12 to take the lead. Leon Draisaitl launched a power play shot over the right shoulder of Matt Villalta, who was making his first NHL start. Nick Bjugstad wired a shot off Stuart Skinner’s mask to tie it two minutes later. The Oilers quickly regained the lead when Mattias Janmark earned his first goal since November 28 when he had Brett Kulak’s point shot go in off his body.

Clayton Keller blasted in a power play one-timer to make it 2-2 early in the second. Bjugstad struck again with 9:08 left in the second, coming down the right wing and snapping a shot inside the far post.

With a delayed penalty coming to Arizona in the third, Evander Kane popped a shot under the crossbar for his 20th of the season. Just 26 seconds later, Zach Hyman tallied his 33rd by deftly deflecting Mattias Ekholm’s point shot. Then Kane struck again when Ryan McLeod’s shot went in off his leg.

Warren Foegele added an empty netter.

Skinner earned the win with 22 saves.

The Coyotes are winless in ten games (0-9-1).

The Oilers (33-18-1) will host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).