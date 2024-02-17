Edmonton Oilers beat Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime

Evan Bouchard scored 30 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 road win over the Dallas Stars Saturday afternoon.

Connor McDavid had the best chance of the first period. He was alone in the front and went to the backhand with Jake Oettinger down and out. However, McDavid’s shot tinged off the goal post.

The teams combined for three goals in the first seven minutes of the second. Mason Marchment fired in a rebound on a power play to make it 1-0 Dallas. Just 55 seconds later, Bouchard wired a shot over Oettinger’s left shoulder. Calvin Pickard nearly made a spectacular save on a shot from a wide open Thomas Harley, but he couldn’t fully corral the puck and Dallas went up 2-1. The Oilers pulled even again when McDavid set up Corey Perry for a tap in.

Later in the second, the Oilers had a two-man advantage for 1:43 but weren’t able to score. They would get a goal on special teams when Derek Ryan converted a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on a shorthanded two-on-one. The Stars came right back 20 seconds later when Matt Duchene tucked in a loose puck on a power play.

After a scoreless third, Leon Draisaitl was hooked by Wyatt Johnston early in overtime. On the ensuing power play, Draisaitl won the face-off to Bouchard, who promptly fired a wrister into the top corner.

Pickard made 24 saves for his sixth straight win.

The Oilers, 32-18-1, will visit the Arizona Coyotes on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m., game at 2 p.m.).