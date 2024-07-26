Blue Jays recall RHP Rodriguez from Buffalo

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays recalled pitcher Yerry Rodriguez from Triple-A Buffalo and activated him ahead of Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

In a corresponding move, Toronto optioned pitcher Ryan Burr to Buffalo.

Rodriguez, a 26-year-old righthanded pitcher from the Dominican Republic, was traded to the Blue Jays from the Rangers in June in exchange for minor-league pitcher Josh Mollerus.

Rodriguez has appeared in 12 MLB games this season, all with Texas, recording one win and an ERA of 6.88.

Burr has made 10 appearances with the Blue Jays this year with an ERA of 5.40.

The Jays started a three-game series against Texas on Friday after falling to 2-4 on the current homestand with a 13-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.