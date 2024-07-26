SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays recall RHP Rodriguez from Buffalo

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2024 4:13 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays recalled pitcher Yerry Rodriguez from Triple-A Buffalo and activated him ahead of Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

In a corresponding move, Toronto optioned pitcher Ryan Burr to Buffalo.

Rodriguez, a 26-year-old righthanded pitcher from the Dominican Republic, was traded to the Blue Jays from the Rangers in June in exchange for minor-league pitcher Josh Mollerus.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade
Story continues below advertisement

Rodriguez has appeared in 12 MLB games this season, all with Texas, recording one win and an ERA of 6.88.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Burr has made 10 appearances with the Blue Jays this year with an ERA of 5.40.

Trending Now

The Jays started a three-game series against Texas on Friday after falling to 2-4 on the current homestand with a 13-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices