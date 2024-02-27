Arrest of Lethbridge teen prompts police to warn parents of online activity

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy from Lethbridge is facing child pornography offences after police say he became “entrenched in extremist ideologies” online.

Police say the 14-year-old boy has been charged with making child pornography, distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, non-consensual distribution of intimate images and making/possession of explosives. The youth cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen’s online activity included posts depicting “incidents of violence, weapons, self-harm and child sexual exploitation material,” Lethbridge police said in a statement Tuesday.

The boy is scheduled to appear in youth court Feb. 28.

Lethbridge police urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity, including the games and apps they regularly use. Law enforcement in Canada and the U.S., including the FBI, warn these violent online groups use numerous names, including 676, 764, CVLT, Court, Kaskar, Harm Nation, Leak Society and H3ll, but they caution the groups often evolve and continue under different names.

Police aim to inform parents informed about the risks, understand red flags in changed behaviour, and to provide information on initiating safeguards for online activity for minors.

“It is critical that parents and caregivers talk to their kids about healthy online relationships, monitor their online activity and profiles, understand the apps and technology young people are using and be mindful of potential red flags. Further, and perhaps most importantly, cultivate a relationship of trust and be a resource if/when a child encounters issues online,” Police added.