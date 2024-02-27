Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest of Lethbridge teen prompts police to warn parents of online activity

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 12:42 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips
Several teenage girls were rescued from the sex trade recently in Alberta. They were all groomed and lured online. Sgt. Kerry Shima with Alert’s ICE Unit sits down with Carole Anne Devaney with advice for parents to help protect their children online – Jul 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teenage boy from Lethbridge is facing child pornography offences after police say he became “entrenched in extremist ideologies” online.

Police say the 14-year-old boy has been charged with making child pornography, distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, non-consensual distribution of intimate images and making/possession of explosives. The youth cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Click to play video: 'Alberta youth worker arrested for child exploitation'
Alberta youth worker arrested for child exploitation

The teen’s online activity included posts depicting “incidents of violence, weapons, self-harm and child sexual exploitation material,” Lethbridge police said in a statement Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The boy is scheduled to appear in youth court Feb. 28.

Lethbridge police urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity, including the games and apps they regularly use. Law enforcement in Canada and the U.S., including the FBI, warn these violent online groups use numerous names, including 676, 764, CVLT, Court, Kaskar, Harm Nation, Leak Society and H3ll, but they caution the groups often evolve and continue under different names.

Click to play video: 'Edson teacher charged with luring a child and sexual interference'
Edson teacher charged with luring a child and sexual interference

 

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police aim to inform parents informed about the risks, understand red flags in changed behaviour, and to provide information on initiating safeguards for online activity for minors.

The goal is to understand red flags in changed behaviour and to provide information on initiating safeguards for online activity for minors.

Story continues below advertisement

Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activity including games and apps they regularly use. Law enforcement in Canada and the U.S. including the FBI warn these violent online groups use numerous names including 676, 764, CVLT, Court, Kaskar, Harm Nation, Leak Society and H3ll, however the groups evolve and create new groups under different names.

“It is critical that parents and caregivers talk to their kids about healthy online relationships, monitor their online activity and profiles, understand the apps and technology young people are using and be mindful of potential red flags. Further, and perhaps most importantly, cultivate a relationship of trust and be a resource if/when a child encounters issues online,” Police added.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton teacher charged with child luring and child pornography'
Edmonton teacher charged with child luring and child pornography
Story continues below advertisement

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices