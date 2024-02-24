Menu

Share

Crime

Man arrested in connection to attempted child luring in Richmond, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 24, 2024 2:57 pm
2 min read
Man arrested in reported child luring attempt in Richmond
A man was arrested in Richmond, B.C., in connection to an attempted child luring, according to police.
A man has been arrested in Richmond, B.C., in connection with an attempted child luring case.

Richmond RCMP officers responded to the alleged crime on Feb. 21, 2024, at Moncton Street.

“Richmond RCMP were advised by the complainant that a man had been communicating with her child via Snapchat and asked the child to meet him at a local park,” Cpl. Adriana O’Malley said. “The complainant interceded and the man was detained until police arrived on the scene.”

Police said additional youths have been identified who may have been talking to the man.

“We are issuing this alert so that parents, youth and the community as a whole are aware that police are actively investigating this matter and encourage anyone with information to come forward,” Insp. Michael Cohee said, Officer-in-charge of Richmond RCMP Investigative Services.

“This investigation also highlights the importance of maintaining open communication with your children about their personal safety and use of social media.”

The suspect is known to have frequented parks in the Steveston area, according to police.

Richmond RCMP is advising parents and guardians to be aware of their children’s online presence and to communicate with them to develop strategies to help keep them safe.

For more tips on child and youth safety visit the BC RCMP website.

The man has been released from custody with numerous conditions. In addition to no contact with the victims and their families, the following conditions are in place:

  • Not to communicate directly or indirectly, nor be alone in the presence of any person you know to be, or who reasonably appears to be, of the age of 18 years or less
  • Not to attend to any park, public swimming area, daycare centre, school ground, playground, community centre, theatre where persons under the age of 18 years are known to be present or can reasonable be expected to be present
  • Shall not accept or perform any employment or volunteer position that involves coming into contact or working with or supervising any person under the age of 18 years
  • Must not use any computer network including the internet to communicate or attempt to communicate with any persons you know to be or who reasonably appear or represent themselves to be under the age of 18 years

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

