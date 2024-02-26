Origin of skeletal remains being investigated: Kamloops RCMP

There was a heavy police presence in a Kamloops, B.C., neighbourhood Monday morning as a skeletal discovery became the focus of an investigation.
Kamloops RCMP were called to an area near the landfill at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and have stayed put for further examination by the Forensic Identification Services Unit and the the BC Coroners Service.
“At this time, the investigation into the found skeletal remains is in its very early stages,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.
“Who the remains belong to and the circumstances surrounding their discovery are part of the ongoing investigation occurring in consultation with the BC Coroners Service.”
Anyone with information that may be related to this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-5687.
The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.
