Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Origin of skeletal remains being investigated: Kamloops RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 4:21 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There was a heavy police presence in a Kamloops, B.C., neighbourhood Monday morning as a skeletal discovery became the focus of an investigation.

Kamloops RCMP  were called to an area near the landfill at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and have stayed put for further examination by the Forensic Identification Services Unit and the the BC Coroners Service.

Click to play video: '30 years since Sherri McLaughlin disappeared from Kamloops'
30 years since Sherri McLaughlin disappeared from Kamloops
Trending Now

“At this time, the investigation into the found skeletal remains is in its very early stages,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Who the remains belong to and the circumstances surrounding their discovery are part of the ongoing investigation occurring in consultation with the BC Coroners Service.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Anyone with information that may be related to this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-5687.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices