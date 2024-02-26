Peterborough County OPP make 3 impaired driving arrests in 4-hour span

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP say officers made three separate arrests for impaired driving in a four-hour span on Saturday.

In each arrest, the driver had their licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The first incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. in North Kawartha Township following a report of a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 28.

OPP say the driver told officers he attempted to pull over but had gone too far and landed in the ditch. Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and they noticed an odour of alcohol.

He was determined to be impaired.

A 59-year-old from Alliston, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving and one count of driving with liquor readily available.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on April 2.

RIDE check

OPP just after 8 p.m. were conducting a RIDE check on Young’s Point Road in Selwyn Township when a vehicle entered. Officers noticed an odour of alcohol while speaking with the driver.

Police say the driver admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day. An approved screening device was used and registered a fail, resulting in the man’s arrest, OPP said.

A 60-year-old man from Trent Lakes, Ont., was charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on April. 2

Television Road

Just before 9 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop on Television Road in Peterborough. OPP say officers determined the driver was impaired and a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of various drugs. A passenger was also found with drugs.

A 33-year-old man from Frankford, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine) and Schedule II substance (other drugs), driving with cannabis readily available, driving without a validated permit and failure to comply with a release order.

A 29-year-old woman from Havelock, Ont., was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance (other drugs).

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 19.