Rental truck crash in Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: police

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a rental truck crash in the city’s east end on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a reported crash along Lansdowne Street East near Ashburnham Drive.

They located a U-Haul truck well off the roadway and into trees near a Motel 6. Police say the vehicle also struck a fence.

The driver was located and transported by paramedics to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries, police said.

Police determined the driver was impaired.

A 32-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and driving while under suspension.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 19.