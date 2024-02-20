Menu

Crime

Driver who called EMS about crash charged with impaired: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
A car key and ignition View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a man initially called paramedics to claim he was drugged. However, it's alleged he drove a vehicle and later crashed it. The Canadian Press file
A man who claimed he had been drugged has been charged with impaired driving following a crash just north of Peterborough, Ont., late last week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Peterborough County-City Paramedics called OPP to advise of a possible impaired driver. Paramedics reported that an individual called them and claimed to have been drugged while drinking at a friend’s house but then left in a vehicle.

OPP say a short time later, a citizen called to report a vehicle in the ditch on Chemong Road in Selwyn Township. The caller suspected the driver was impaired as he was standing in the middle of the road blocking traffic.

Officers arrived and took the driver into custody and later determined he was impaired.

The 33-year-old man from Bobcaygeon, Ont., was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

His driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 26.

