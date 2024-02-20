Menu

Crime

Ontario EV driver arrested for drinking while charging car at OPP station parking lot

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 9:31 am
1 min read
A Peterborough, Ont., man faces charges following an incident in the parking lot of an OPP detachment in Lindsay, Ont., on Saturday evening.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the driver of an electric vehicle arrived at the detachment parking lot to use a charging station.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers noticed the man was also consuming alcohol.

Police launched an impaired driving investigation and discovered an assortment of open alcohol in the car.

The 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with having care and control of a motor vehicle with open liquor and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

The EV was also impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

