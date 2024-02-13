Port Hope impaired arrests include driver asleep, open beer case in back seat

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Port Hope, Ont., report a pair of impaired driving arrests in recent days.

On Monday, Port Hope Police Service officers were called to a gas station parking lot for reports of a man unconscious inside a parked vehicle.

Officers found damage to a nearby fence and to the vehicle’s front passenger side.

Police say officers attempted to wake the driver who they determined was impaired.

The 35-year-old man from Colborne, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and has a future court date in Cobourg.

Beer in back seat

Police on Feb. 12 stopped a vehicle travelling in the area of Peter and King streets in Port Hope for expired validation tags.

Police say the officer smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and found an open case of beer in the vehicle’s back seat.

He failed to provide a valid vehicle insurance and was determined to be impaired.

The 58-year-old man from Newcastle, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of driving a vehicle with liquor readily available, driving without a validated permit, and failing to surrender both an insurance card and vehicle permit.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 13.