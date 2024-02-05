Menu

Crime

Crash into hydro pole in Port Hope leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 10:52 am
Northumberland OPP say a crash just north of Port Hope on Sunday led to an impaired driving arrest. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a crash just north of Port Hope on Sunday led to an impaired driving arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynsky
A Port Hope, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash into a hydro pole just north of the town on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Northumberland OPP responded to the crash involving a pickup truck in the area of Barrie Road and 4th Line in the Municipality of Port Hope.

No injuries were reported, however, OPP say they determined the driver of the truck was impaired.

A 31-year-old man from Port Hope was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released with a future court appearance in Cobourg.

