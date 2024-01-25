Menu

Crime

Fiery Highway 28 collision leads to drug-impaired driving arrest: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP charge 3 with impaired driving first week of 2024'
Peterborough County OPP charge 3 with impaired driving first week of 2024
RELATED: The Festive RIDE Campaign has wrapped up for another year, but police are still on the roads watching for impaired drivers. Only two weeks into the new year and several charges have been laid throughout the Peterborough region. Tricia Mason has those stats. – Jan 11, 2024
An impaired driving arrest was laid following a fiery two-vehicle collision near Bancroft, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 28 in Municipality of Highlands East.

No one was injured but one of the vehicles involved burst into flames.

The OPP says the investigation led to the arrest of one of the drivers.

A 38-year-old man from Madawaska, Ont., was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Feb. 20.

Click to play video: 'Disturbing findings in new CAA survey find cannabis-impaired driving on the rise'
Disturbing findings in new CAA survey find cannabis-impaired driving on the rise
