Fiery Highway 28 collision leads to drug-impaired driving arrest: Bancroft OPP

An impaired driving arrest was laid following a fiery two-vehicle collision near Bancroft, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 28 in Municipality of Highlands East.

No one was injured but one of the vehicles involved burst into flames.

The OPP says the investigation led to the arrest of one of the drivers.

A 38-year-old man from Madawaska, Ont., was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Feb. 20.