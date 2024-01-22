Police make pair of weekend impaired driving arrests in Lindsay, Ont.

Police in Lindsay, Ont., report they made a pair of impaired driving arrests over the weekend including one that involved a crash.
The vehicle crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, when officers found a car on its roof.
The Kawartha Lakes Police Service say officers determined the driver, a 39-year-old man from Toronto, was impaired. He was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
In another incident at around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was impaired.
A 22-year-old woman from Springwater, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
Both drivers were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on Feb. 29.
- Ottawa to hold auto-theft summit amid uptick in stolen cars sent abroad
- 18-year-old dies after collision sends vehicle through ice on Keating Channel
- Canada-wide warrant out for Brampton teen after shooting death of 18-year-old
- James Smith Cree Nation inquest: What we did — and didn’t — learn in Week 1
Comments