Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man arrested for impaired driving after minivan strikes hydro pole in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 9:26 am
A Madoc, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge after a minivan crashed into a hydro pole on Dobbin Road in Peterborough on Jan. 18. The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. Police responded to a motorist's call about the crash but when they arrived the driver was not at the scene. A police service dog conducted a track and located the driver nearby. Police determined the man was impaired.
A man is facing an impaired driving charge following a crash into a hydro pole in the west end of Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:50 p.m., a motorist called police to report a minivan had struck a hydro pole on Dobbin Road near the entrance to Fleming College.

The minivan was located on top of a snowbank with the hydro pole snapped.

Police say the driver of the van was not at the scene.

Police service dog Gryphon was called in to track down the driver and found a suspect matching a description provided by witnesses.

When speaking the man, the officer noticed signs of impairment.

A 37-year-old man from Madoc, Ont., was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol).

He was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 13.

